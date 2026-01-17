Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,773 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 10,947 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $15.57.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPO) is a global real estate investment and property management company sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management. Established in 2013, the firm acquires, develops and operates a diversified portfolio of income?producing properties on behalf of the Brookfield group and its investment partners. The partnership structure allows institutional investors to participate directly in Brookfield’s real estate platform, while benefiting from its experience in asset management and capital deployment.

The company’s core activities span across principal real estate sectors, including office buildings, retail centers, multifamily residential communities, logistics warehouses and hospitality assets.

