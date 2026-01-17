Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.45.

Datadog stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.94, a PEG ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at $78,336,921.39. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,082,904 shares of company stock worth $194,318,545. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after buying an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,727,000 after buying an additional 242,273 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and a $170 price target while updating quarterly and FY estimates (expects improving EPS into FY2026). That supports the idea of continued fundamental momentum despite near?term weakness. KeyCorp research / MarketBeat

KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and a $170 price target while updating quarterly and FY estimates (expects improving EPS into FY2026). That supports the idea of continued fundamental momentum despite near?term weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights strong analyst attention and favorable placement in cloud?monitoring roundups — useful context but not company?specific catalysts. MSN analysts watching MSN earnings review

Media coverage highlights strong analyst attention and favorable placement in cloud?monitoring roundups — useful context but not company?specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from outlets summarizing Q4 results and analyst reaction provides background for investors but adds no new company guidance. AmericanBankingNews

Commentary from outlets summarizing Q4 results and analyst reaction provides background for investors but adds no new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target to $175 (from $200) but kept a Buy rating — a downgrade in upside that can pressure sentiment even though the target still implies meaningful upside versus today’s level. Benzinga

Citigroup trimmed its price target to $175 (from $200) but kept a Buy rating — a downgrade in upside that can pressure sentiment even though the target still implies meaningful upside versus today’s level. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $175 from $210 (maintains Outperform) — another sizable target trim that may weigh on short?term sentiment. MarketScreener

BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $175 from $210 (maintains Outperform) — another sizable target trim that may weigh on short?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: An insider (Director Shardul Shah) sold ~7,916 shares (~$989k) on Jan. 13, modestly reducing his stake; such sales can be interpreted negatively by traders even if not uncommon. InsiderTrades

An insider (Director Shardul Shah) sold ~7,916 shares (~$989k) on Jan. 13, modestly reducing his stake; such sales can be interpreted negatively by traders even if not uncommon. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary (Zacks) noted Datadog recently underperformed the broader market, amplifying near?term selling pressure. Zacks

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

