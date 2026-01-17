Contrasting Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) & Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) and Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Agri Bank China”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $19.38 billion 4.18 $5.65 billion $0.35 15.71 Agri Bank China $195.64 billion 1.27 $39.24 billion $2.70 6.56

Risk & Volatility

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Agri Bank China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 18.04% 8.38% 0.42% Agri Bank China 21.14% 9.25% 0.63%

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agri Bank China pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Agri Bank China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lloyds Banking Group and Agri Bank China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 0 5 5 1 2.64 Agri Bank China 0 0 0 0 0.00

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

