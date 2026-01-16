Planned Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,974,000 after buying an additional 103,945 shares during the last quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,687 shares of company stock worth $58,728,068. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.31.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $333.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $341.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

