TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $277.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.