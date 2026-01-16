MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.73, for a total value of $2,506,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 490,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,061,986.08. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.20 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.91.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Trending Headlines about MongoDB
- Positive Sentiment: MongoDB announced an industry-first expansion of its AI capabilities by integrating Voyage 4 embedding and reranking models to deliver a unified data intelligence layer for production AI — a move that should boost MongoDB’s relevance for AI workloads and increase Atlas usage. MongoDB Sets a New Standard for Retrieval Accuracy
- Positive Sentiment: MongoDB expanded its “MongoDB for Startups” program to give early-stage companies a production-ready data foundation; the program’s participants now represent over $200B in combined valuation, which could accelerate long-term customer acquisition and upsell into paid Atlas/Cloud services. MongoDB for Startups Expands
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy on MDB, providing institutional validation that may support demand for the shares. Needham Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Mentioned by Zacks as one of “5 Growth Stocks to Buy” for January amid strong earnings outlooks and AI demand — another signal that analysts see durable growth drivers. 5 Growth Stocks to Buy in January
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a piece noting MDB is trading near its 52-week high, citing accelerating Atlas adoption and AI workloads as valuation supports — commentary that can attract momentum buyers. MDB Trades Near 52-Week High
- Neutral Sentiment: Generic market-data coverage of MDB share price is available (tracking intraday moves and historicals) but adds little new qualitative insight. MongoDB Share Price (Economic Times)
- Negative Sentiment: Director Dwight A. Merriman sold multiple blocks of MDB stock between Jan 13–15 (reported sales at average prices ~\$388–\$418). Insider selling totaling roughly 17,100 shares across the dates can create short-term selling pressure or raise questions for some investors, though his remaining stake remains large. SEC Form 4 Filing
- Negative Sentiment: MDB dropped sharply on Jan 14 (reported ~5.9% decline on that session), reflecting transient profit-taking or market rotation; this recent volatility could weigh on near-term sentiment. MDB Declines More Than Market
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 55.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus increased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.26.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.
The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump just signed it
- Virtually Unknown AI Company Solving Trillion-Dollar Problem
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.