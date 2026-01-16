MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.73, for a total value of $2,506,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 490,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,061,986.08. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.20 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.91.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about MongoDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 55.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus increased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.