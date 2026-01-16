Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Saurabh Sinha Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 627,756 shares in the company, valued at $12,956,883.84. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Saurabh Sinha sold 20,609 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $388,479.65.

On Friday, January 2nd, Saurabh Sinha sold 12,147 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $157,425.12.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Saurabh Sinha sold 48,086 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $479,417.42.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saurabh Sinha sold 5,454 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $74,392.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AEVA opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.08. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 603.21% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

