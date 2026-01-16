Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Vikas Sinha Sells 16,755 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Vikas Sinha sold 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $715,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 583,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,904,561.50. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SRRK opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

