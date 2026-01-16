AAR (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 9,947 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $988,831.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 237,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,566,532.24. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 16,802 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,662,221.86.

On Monday, January 12th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 30,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 23,077 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $1,941,237.24.

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $3,211,577.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.24.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.95 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on AAR in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

