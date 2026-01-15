Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vita Coco stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.4%

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 633,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 22,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 12,633.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vita Coco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $224,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,479,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,078,156. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Zupo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,722.64. The trade was a 45.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,253 shares of company stock worth $16,145,518. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

