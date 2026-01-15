Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CoStar Group stock on December 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.38. 5,134,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,658,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 315.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

