Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Linde stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linde alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Linde Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $486.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $3,098,772,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10,454.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,894 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $453,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 82.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,683,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $260,822,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $495.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Key Stories Impacting Linde

Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional/activist buying highlighted on TV: Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management discussed buying Linde on CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” signaling at least one investor sees the shares as undervalued and supporting near-term demand. Trade Tracker: Karen Firestone buys Linde PLC

Institutional/activist buying highlighted on TV: Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management discussed buying Linde on CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” signaling at least one investor sees the shares as undervalued and supporting near-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Namesake headline that’s likely unrelated to the company: Multiple outlets report that film executive David Linde was named CEO of the Sundance Institute — this is a person with the same last name and not connected with Linde PLC’s operations; such headlines can cause short-lived ticker confusion but are unlikely to affect fundamentals. David Linde named Sundance Institute CEO

Namesake headline that’s likely unrelated to the company: Multiple outlets report that film executive David Linde was named CEO of the Sundance Institute — this is a person with the same last name and not connected with Linde PLC’s operations; such headlines can cause short-lived ticker confusion but are unlikely to affect fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/investor notes on what weighed on Q4: Commentary (via Mar Vista/InsiderMonkey) highlights factors that dragged Linde in Q4—these analyst takeaways can keep downward pressure on the share multiple until clearer upside from guidance or segment recovery appears. Here’s What Dragged Linde plc (LIN) in Q4

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.