ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,140.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.75.

Shares of ASML traded up $67.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,331.60. 2,850,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,088.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $935.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $523.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. ASML has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,358.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ASML by 27.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

