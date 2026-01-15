Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 2.7% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003435.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 30,946,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,840,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.77.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

