Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Short Interest Update

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,321 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the December 15th total of 16,286 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA LRGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 231,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $379.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF alerts:

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 16.0%.

Institutional Trading of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

About Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 529,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.