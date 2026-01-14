Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 488,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 469,197 shares.The stock last traded at $33.4040 and had previously closed at $33.58.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 576,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 647,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 764,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

