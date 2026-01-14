Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 488,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 469,197 shares.The stock last traded at $33.4040 and had previously closed at $33.58.
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF
The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.
