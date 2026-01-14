Short Interest in Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Decreases By 72.8%

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,897 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 32,698 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,633 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,633 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MONDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi Plc Uns has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mondi Plc Uns Price Performance

About Mondi Plc Uns

Shares of MONDY stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 13,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,969. Mondi Plc Uns has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

