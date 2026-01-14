Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 978 and last traded at GBX 987.80, with a volume of 12936205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.49.

In other news, insider Annette Thomas bought 391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 991 per share, with a total value of £3,874.81. Also, insider Omar Abbosh sold 52,025 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,051, for a total transaction of £546,782.75. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.17,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We serve customers in over 40 countries, supporting lifelong learning through world-class assessments and learning experiences, and trusted certifications and credentialing. For us, learning isn’t just what we do.

