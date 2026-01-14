Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 791 and last traded at GBX 789, with a volume of 253045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 606.40.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Oxford Biomedica

The stock has a market capitalization of £904.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 556.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48.

In other news, insider Heather Preston bought 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 593 per share, with a total value of £36,617.75. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Biomedica

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.