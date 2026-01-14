Short Interest in NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Increases By 128.4%

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 181,650 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the December 15th total of 79,525 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NTT Trading Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. NTT has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Get NTT alerts:

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion. NTT had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.52%.

About NTT

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company’s core offerings include fixed?line and mobile communications, high?speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT’s business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.