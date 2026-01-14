First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 126.5% in December

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 177,059 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the December 15th total of 78,172 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,415. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $99.78 and a 12 month high of $159.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 77,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

