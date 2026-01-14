First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 126.5% in December

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 177,059 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the December 15th total of 78,172 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,415. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $99.78 and a 12 month high of $159.97.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
