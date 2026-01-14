Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.80. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 21,126 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) by 892.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

