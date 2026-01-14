Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO) Short Interest Update

Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,064 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the December 15th total of 5,926 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Equity Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Global Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Global Equity Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Equity Active ETF

About Global Equity Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLO. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Global Equity Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,622,000.

The Global Equity Active ETF (RGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that employs a multi-manager, multi-style investment approach to companies of various market capitalization from around the globe. RGLO was launched on May 29, 2025 and is issued by Russell Investments.

