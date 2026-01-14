MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,621 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the December 15th total of 29,223 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 149,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

OILD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 129,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -1.75.

Get MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.