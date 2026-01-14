First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,858 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the December 15th total of 3,969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of HISF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,753. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1919 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
