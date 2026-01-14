Pullen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pullen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after buying an additional 1,098,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Walmart
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman highlights upside to Walmart’s sales as AI integrations start to show results; the report frames AI (Google Gemini + ChatGPT) tie?ups as revenue catalysts that could lift e?commerce sales and margins. Walmart’s AI push with Google Gemini and ChatGPT is starting to pay off: Goldman flags sales upside ahead
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with Alphabet (Google/Gemini) and expanded drone deliveries position Walmart to improve search/checkout conversion and last?mile economics—directly supporting digital sales growth. Walmart Partners With Alphabet On New A.I. Shopping Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the Nasdaq?100 is mechanically attracting index and ETF flows and has helped drive recent record highs, reinforcing momentum and institutional interest. Walmart Stock Gaining Steam Ahead of Debut on Nasdaq-100
- Positive Sentiment: Industry research notes Walmart is closing the online gap with Amazon — faster structural change in its omnichannel model supports a sustainable e?commerce tailwind. Walmart’s Closing the Amazon Online Sales Gap
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying (Shishir Mehrotra purchased roughly $93K of WMT shares) and unusually large call?option volume signal bullish conviction from some insiders and traders. Shishir Mehrotra’s Recent Buy: Acquires $93K In Walmart Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary about a rotation into value names frames Walmart as a defensive beneficiary (steady cash flow, dividend) if growth stocks face rate?sensitivity headwinds. Tech Wreck or Valuation Reset? Rotating to Value in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: some analysts and retail commentators argue WMT looks rich (high P/E relative to staples history) and have trimmed or sold positions, which could cap upside if macro growth slows. Walmart Is Overvalued – I’ve Just Sold My Shares (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and execution risks remain (Fed/rates uncertainty, competition, margin pressure); commentators outline scenarios that could pull WMT lower if e?commerce investments don’t accelerate margin gains. What Can Send Walmart Stock Price Down?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 124,078 shares of company stock worth $13,523,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.