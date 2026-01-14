Pullen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pullen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after buying an additional 1,098,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 124,078 shares of company stock worth $13,523,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

