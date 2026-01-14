Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $17.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.43. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price (down from $316.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $309.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.47.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $279.90 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $322.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.42 and its 200-day moving average is $282.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

More Public Storage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is highlighting Public Storage’s defensive qualities, steady demand drivers (life?event moves), pricing power and a strong balance sheet — factors that can support the REIT in a slowing economy and help explain investor interest. These 3 Defensive Stocks Could Help Portfolios Weather a 2026 Downturn

Market commentary is highlighting Public Storage’s defensive qualities, steady demand drivers (life?event moves), pricing power and a strong balance sheet — factors that can support the REIT in a slowing economy and help explain investor interest. Positive Sentiment: PSA is included in lists of dividend/defensive picks (cited alongside other income names), reinforcing interest from income?focused investors given its ~4% yield and $12 annual payout. Raymond James Analysts’ Best Picks Could Explode Again in 2026

PSA is included in lists of dividend/defensive picks (cited alongside other income names), reinforcing interest from income?focused investors given its ~4% yield and $12 annual payout. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a comparative piece weighing Outfront Media (OUT) vs. Public Storage for value investors — useful framing but not an immediate catalyst. OUT or PSA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks published a comparative piece weighing Outfront Media (OUT) vs. Public Storage for value investors — useful framing but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital put a Hold on PSA — not a downgrade to Sell but a signal of limited near?term upside from that shop, which can temper momentum. Public Storage (PSA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital put a Hold on PSA — not a downgrade to Sell but a signal of limited near?term upside from that shop, which can temper momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and FY earnings estimates for PSA (reductions announced Jan 12–13). Highlights: Q1 2027 EPS to $4.35 (from $4.47), Q2 2027 to $4.44 (from $4.57), Q3 2027 to $4.45 (from $4.64), Q4 2027 to $4.33 (from $4.62); FY2027 to $17.58 (from $18.30); FY2026 to $17.17 (from $17.43). Those downward revisions compress forward earnings expectations and are the primary near?term negative driver for the stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

