WD-40 Company (WDFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on January 30th

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a 8.5% increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.
WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 68.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.
WD-40 Stock Up 2.4%
WD-40 stock opened at $196.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $206.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.15. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $175.38 and a fifty-two week high of $253.48.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.
WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.
