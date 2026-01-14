WD-40 Company (WDFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on January 30th

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a 8.5% increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 68.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Up 2.4%

WD-40 stock opened at $196.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $206.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.15. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $175.38 and a fifty-two week high of $253.48.

About WD-40

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.