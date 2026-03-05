Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $130,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.23.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

