Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $130,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded its multi?year partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing to deliver AI and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for real?time race strategy, hybrid powertrain work and advanced simulations — a high?visibility proof point for Oracle’s AI/OCI positioning. Oracle Red Bull Racing Alliance Puts AI Spotlight On Oracle Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s AI backlog and cloud momentum remain strong (cloud +34% y/y; ~$4B in new AI deals), which boosts revenue visibility and supports growth expectations into FY27. Oracle’s AI Backlog Strengthens: Is Sustained Growth Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed but includes upgrades and bullish takes — Oppenheimer upgraded to Outperform ($185 PT) and some bullish pieces (e.g., Forbes) argue the stock can move higher on AI execution, indicating continued analyst interest and upside scenarios. Analysts Split on Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Stock Sees Upgrade and Downgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle Financial Services was named a top vendor in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100 report (leadership in AI and risk tech), reinforcing product leadership in regulated/financial markets. Oracle Financial Services Named a Top Vendor
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $370 to $310 but left a Buy rating — a material PT cut that tempers optimism but still implies significant upside from current levels. Citigroup Lowers Oracle Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC trimmed its target to $160 and moved to Sector Perform — another analyst downgrade on valuation that may pressure sentiment near term. RBC Lowers Oracle Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle set its Q3 FY2026 earnings date for March 10 (after the close) — an immediate catalyst that could amplify moves based on AI backlog, margins and guidance. Oracle Sets Q3 FY2026 Earnings Date
- Neutral Sentiment: Applied Digital is pursuing a junk?bond deal to fund a 200MW North Dakota facility leased to Oracle — demonstrates third?party financing appetite for Oracle?leased AI capacity but carries financing and execution risk. Applied Digital Seeks Junk Bond for Oracle Data Center
- Negative Sentiment: Oracle faces multiple securities?fraud class actions and numerous law?firm notices alleging misleading statements about AI/data?center plans and capex — active litigation and the April 6 lead?plaintiff deadline create legal and headline risk that can weigh on valuation. Kessler Topaz Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Oracle
In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
