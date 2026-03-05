Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 182,865 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,865 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $75,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 387.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.