Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.00% of Alarm.com worth $58,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2,637.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,713.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at $26,210,815.10. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $60,319.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,049.21. The trade was a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $1,357,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.6%

Alarm.com stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

