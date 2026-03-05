NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $105,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 697.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 200,187 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 302,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 238.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand / grassroots engagement win: Nike Circuit announced a multi?year digital partnership (AIM+) to enhance youth volleyball events, supporting long?term brand relevance and direct-to-consumer engagement. Article Title

Brand / grassroots engagement win: Nike Circuit announced a multi?year digital partnership (AIM+) to enhance youth volleyball events, supporting long?term brand relevance and direct-to-consumer engagement. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media voice: Jim Cramer publicly said he’s willing to give new CEO Elliott Hill time and expects improvement if product quality is restored — a signal that some institutional or retail sentiment could stabilize with visible progress. Article Title

Bullish media voice: Jim Cramer publicly said he’s willing to give new CEO Elliott Hill time and expects improvement if product quality is restored — a signal that some institutional or retail sentiment could stabilize with visible progress. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term comeback thesis: Analyst pieces argue a “win?now” operational focus could put Nike back on top if execution improves, supporting a recovery narrative for patient investors. Article Title

Longer-term comeback thesis: Analyst pieces argue a “win?now” operational focus could put Nike back on top if execution improves, supporting a recovery narrative for patient investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / horizon debate: Several write-ups ask where NKE will be in 3 years and whether beaten?down names can turn around, highlighting uncertainty rather than a clear catalyst. These pieces frame risk/reward but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Article Title

Valuation / horizon debate: Several write-ups ask where NKE will be in 3 years and whether beaten?down names can turn around, highlighting uncertainty rather than a clear catalyst. These pieces frame risk/reward but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of beaten?down status: Screens and commentaries that include NKE alongside other underperformers keep the stock on watchlists for turn?around trades but don’t add immediate positive or negative newsflow. Article Title

Coverage of beaten?down status: Screens and commentaries that include NKE alongside other underperformers keep the stock on watchlists for turn?around trades but don’t add immediate positive or negative newsflow. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring + China pressure: Multiple reports say Nike is preparing a major restructuring as CEO Elliott Hill implements a turnaround. Profit warnings from Chinese distributors (e.g., Pou Sheng) and elevated inventories in key categories raise near?term revenue and margin risk. Article Title

Restructuring + China pressure: Multiple reports say Nike is preparing a major restructuring as CEO Elliott Hill implements a turnaround. Profit warnings from Chinese distributors (e.g., Pou Sheng) and elevated inventories in key categories raise near?term revenue and margin risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism: CNBC and other outlets flag persistent underperformance and say that recent results and trends are challenging longer?term bull cases, increasing the chance of further analyst downgrades or weaker investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst skepticism: CNBC and other outlets flag persistent underperformance and say that recent results and trends are challenging longer?term bull cases, increasing the chance of further analyst downgrades or weaker investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Margin and product concerns: Commentary emphasizes that margins — not just revenue — and Nike’s hold on performance running are the critical issues; failure to restore pricing power would keep earnings under pressure. Article Title

Margin and product concerns: Commentary emphasizes that margins — not just revenue — and Nike’s hold on performance running are the critical issues; failure to restore pricing power would keep earnings under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Underperformance versus peers called out: MarketWatch and market wrap pieces note that NKE is lagging competitors, which can pressure short?term flows and sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.3%

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. NIKE’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

