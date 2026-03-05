American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Stock Holdings Lowered by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $152,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,335,000 after buying an additional 485,401 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 910,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after buying an additional 106,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 608,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AMH opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,151.40. The trade was a 2.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 9,771 shares of company stock worth $239,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Stories

