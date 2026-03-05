Corient IA LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 $SPXU

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 620.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 18.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $153.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.