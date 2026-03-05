US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,042 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 2.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of US Foods worth $230,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

View Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.