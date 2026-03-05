Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $119.38 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $119,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 45.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.27.
NYSE:MA opened at $523.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $541.76 and its 200-day moving average is $558.24. The company has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard announced a partnership to test SoFiUSD (a fully reserved U.S. dollar stablecoin) as a settlement option on its network — a first for a U.S. nationally chartered bank — which could open a new low-cost settlement rail for cross?border remittances, B2B transfers and digital?asset flows. This strengthens Mastercard’s infrastructure role beyond card rails and could drive new volume and fee-for-service opportunities. SoFi Mastercard Stablecoin Deal Shifts Focus To Payments Infrastructure Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage notes Mastercard is actively testing SoFiUSD settlement across issuers and acquirers, reinforcing the previous item and signaling early product commercialization rather than pilot-stage PR only. That execution risk/reward dynamic is important for investors watching new revenue streams. SoFi to test SoFiUSD settlement across Mastercard network
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard completed the first live AI-agent-initiated payment in Singapore with banks (DBS, UOB), demonstrating product-level AI integrations that can drive merchant/issuer adoption and stickier transaction flows. Early real-world use cases reduce execution risk on AI-enabled payments. Mastercard Completes First Live AI Agent Payment in Singapore With DBS, UOB
- Positive Sentiment: Broader ecosystem support: Stripe announced support for Visa and Mastercard agentic tokens (and BNPL routing for Klarna/Affirm), which helps drive token adoption and lowers friction for Mastercard’s network services and value?added products. Stripe Will Support Visa And Mastercard Agentic Tokens And Back BNPL for Klarna And Affirm
- Positive Sentiment: Regional product rollouts and programs (premium card tier launch in Canada with Rogers, Small Business Fund opening, contactless metro payments in Taipei) continue to expand merchant and consumer touchpoints, supporting mid?to?long?term volume growth and brand positioning. Mastercard launches premium tier in Canada with Rogers as debut
- Neutral Sentiment: The Mastercard Economics Institute published research on the economic impact of cybercrime — helpful for thought leadership and selling security solutions, but its near?term revenue impact is indirect. Mastercard: What Spending Data Tells Us About Cyberattacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presentations and analyst pieces (Morgan Stanley conference transcript; bullish Seeking Alpha write-ups highlighting valuation and value?added segments) provide context for strategy and investor expectations but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/competitive risk: coverage on the EU exploring ways to reduce reliance on Visa/Mastercard highlights potential long?term market share and fee?pressure risks in Europe if policymakers push alternative rails or tougher rules. That remains a watch item for revenue durability. How close is the EU to break free from Visa and Mastercard’s grip?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/competitive rotation: American Express boosted its dividend, which may prompt some income-tilted flows away from growthier payment names like Mastercard and can create short-term comparative pressure. AmEx Turns on the Cash Tap: Dividends Boom Amid AI Concerns
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
