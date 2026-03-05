David Wambeke Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) insider David Wambeke acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $670,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.5%
NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.16.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 78.34%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMTC. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NeuroOne Medical Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.98.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company’s core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.
The company’s flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.
