Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $1,039,160.07 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $1,039,160.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,308.72. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Elizabeth Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $379,363.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

