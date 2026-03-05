Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,546.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $632,038.75.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $122,373.88.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Positive Sentiment: Evercore and other Wall Street bulls see deep upside for SNOW (Evercore named it a top pick and analysts argue AI traction could recover recent losses). Wall Street Thinks Hard-Hit SNOW Stock Can Gain 40% in 2026

Evercore and other Wall Street bulls see deep upside for SNOW (Evercore named it a top pick and analysts argue AI traction could recover recent losses). Positive Sentiment: Channel and AI commentary (CRN, The Motley Fool) highlight Snowflake’s FY27 partner strategy and growing position as an AI platform, which supports revenue/consumption upside if adoption continues. Snowflake Enters Fiscal Year 2027: 5 Key Channel Takeaways

Channel and AI commentary (CRN, The Motley Fool) highlight Snowflake’s FY27 partner strategy and growing position as an AI platform, which supports revenue/consumption upside if adoption continues. Neutral Sentiment: Senior EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares (Form 4 filed). The sale is disclosed and modest relative to his remaining stake, but some investors interpret insider sales as a caution sign. Insider sale filing

Senior EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares (Form 4 filed). The sale is disclosed and modest relative to his remaining stake, but some investors interpret insider sales as a caution sign. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for detail on strategy and execution but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Presentation transcript

Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for detail on strategy and execution but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities class actions and investor alerts alleging misleading disclosures tied to Snowflake’s standalone AI subscription product; the filings increase headline risk and could lead to legal costs or management distraction. PR Newswire class action notice

Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities class actions and investor alerts alleging misleading disclosures tied to Snowflake’s standalone AI subscription product; the filings increase headline risk and could lead to legal costs or management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Several firms (Pomerantz, Rosen, Bronstein, Bernstein Liebhard, others) are actively soliciting lead plaintiffs and reminders of claim deadlines — the quantity of filings amplifies short?term selling pressure and sentiment risk. GlobeNewswire investor alert

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

