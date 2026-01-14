First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $47.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

FRME opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.04%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,109,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Merchants by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $2,749,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation, through its subsidiary First Merchants Bank, offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public sector clients. The company’s core business activities include retail and commercial banking, lending, treasury and cash management, and wealth advisory services. With a focus on relationship banking, First Merchants seeks to deliver tailored solutions for deposit accounts, loan financing and other credit products.

On the consumer side, First Merchants provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and mortgage loans, and electronic banking conveniences.

