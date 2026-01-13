Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 28,226 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVVIY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

