Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,172,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 465,506 shares.The stock last traded at $322.4050 and had previously closed at $321.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

