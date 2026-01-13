Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,073% from the previous session’s volume of 11,582 shares.The stock last traded at $48.63 and had previously closed at $49.44.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

