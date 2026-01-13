Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,073% from the previous session’s volume of 11,582 shares.The stock last traded at $48.63 and had previously closed at $49.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jeronimo Martins SGPS
Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Down 1.7%
Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jeronimo Martins SGPS
Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.
Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jeronimo Martins SGPS
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Jeronimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeronimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.