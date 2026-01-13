Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,205 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 137,910 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,683. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

