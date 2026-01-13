Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS) Short Interest Down 80.1% in December

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 934 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the December 15th total of 4,682 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NBDS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global companies that are perceived to be positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations and trends. NBDS was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

