Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT) Insider Garry Garside Purchases 7,156,919 Shares of Stock

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT – Get Free Report) insider Garry Garside bought 7,156,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$350,689.03.

On Monday, January 5th, Garry Garside purchased 91,666 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$4,491.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from agents, landlords, renters, and advertisers. Rent.com.au Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burswood, Australia.

