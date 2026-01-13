Ian Shackleton Buys 750,000 Shares of MinRex Resources (ASX:MRR) Stock

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shackleton purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00.
MinRex Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 42.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11.
MinRex Resources Company Profile
