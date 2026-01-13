Insider Buying: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,974,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,966.40. This represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 23,799 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $158,501.34.

On Thursday, January 8th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 16,833 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $111,266.13.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 30,877 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,539.11.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Sajal Srivastava bought 34,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $224,740.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 40,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 27,153 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,209.80.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Sajal Srivastava acquired 30,459 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $199,506.45.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sajal Srivastava bought 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Sajal Srivastava bought 27,410 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,779.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,080.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 77,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,119. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 174,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 104,492 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

