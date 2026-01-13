David Southam Acquires 16,216 Shares of Ausdrill (ASX:ASL) Stock

Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL – Get Free Report) insider David Southam purchased 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.60.

Ausdrill Price Performance

Ausdrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andean Silver Limited develops and explores for mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold project, which comprises approximately 70 contiguous exploration concessions that covers an area of 285 sq km located in the Aysen region of Southern Chile. The company was formerly known as Mitre Mining Corporation Limited and changed its name to Andean Silver Limited in July 2024. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ausdrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausdrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.