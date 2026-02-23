Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 40,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $235,422,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 59.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

